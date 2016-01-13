Ohio politicians debate on gun control

Although President Obama didn't delve deeply into gun control during his State of the Union address Tuesday evening, it's a topic that's been in the forefront across the nation and in Ohio.

Wednesday in Columbus, the issue was heating up amongst politicians, with two U.S. Senate candidates going head-to-head about gun policy stances. During a news conference in the Ohio Statehouse, U.S. Senate candidate and Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld honed in on former Governor Ted Strickland's position on guns.

Strickland, who's been a gun-rights advocate in the past, currently says he supports additional background checks and closing the loopholes that terrorist use to get weapons after the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting. Sittenfeld said that wasn't the case, playing audio of Strickland speaking to the media about not lobbying for more gun laws, and stating that Strickland has not in fact changed his mind on gun control.

"I have repeatedly called on my Democratic Primary opponent, former Governor Ted Strickland, to renounce his support for and from the gun lobby, and to tell Ohio voters exactly where he stands on firearms reform," said Sittenfeld. "Here we are two years and three months after that massacre (Sandy Hook) occurred, and we have someone talking about how they're proud they've voted against the assault weapons ban, and how they're proud of their career A+ rating (from the National Rifle Association)."

Strickland's campaign spokesman David Bergstein issued the following response after Sittenfeld's press conference:

"The video that P.G. Sittenfeld produced today does not support any of the charges that he is making: it shows former Governor Strickland talking about his past ratings from the NRA and responding to a question that he is not a lobbyist. But there is a clear video of Strickland in 2012, days after Sandy Hook, calling for a reassessment of gun laws and calling the shooting 'unspeakable.' Ted supports additional measures to address the epidemic of gun violence like background checks and closing the terrorist gun loophole that will help keep weapons out of the hands of terrorists, criminals and the mentally ill. The only candidate in this race who doesn't support commonsense background checks and closing the terrorist gun loophole is Senator Rob Portman, and it is unfortunate that P.G. is resorting to a false, personal attack against former Governor Strickland in an effort to bring attention to his campaign."

