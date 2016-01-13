Health: Get checked out before you start shoveling

As driveways and sidewalks get covered with snow, it is important to take precautions if you're the one picking up the shovel.

Dr. Spencer Johnson with Toledo Hospital said the first thing you should do is check with your doctor to see if you are fit for that activity.

This is because some people run into heart issues from overexerting themselves this time of year.

"If your doctor tells you not to do it, don't," he said. "Find someone in your family that can do it for you. Buy a snow blower. Do whatever you need to do to avoid that kind of activity."

Dr. Johnson said they see about three heart attacks a year due to shoveling.

So, get checked out before you go out. It could give you peace of mind or an excuse to hire the neighbor.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.