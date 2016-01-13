Construction on Airport Hwy creates concern in Springfield Twp

New construction in Springfield Township has been generating some buzz among local residents. But it's a project that brings along some concerns.

The construction is taking place right by the intersection of Airport Highway and Spring Meadows Drive. It started in late December and Midwest Contracting says depending on weather, it should be completed in the next three to four months.

But while many are curious what businesses are going in here, there are others concerned with the havoc it could cause in such a high traffic area.

In 2015, the Ohio State Highway Patrol handled 467 crashes in a six-mile stretch on Airport Highway, 104 coming from that intersection alone. Of those, there was one fatality and 238 injuries.

Some concerns the patrol sees with this new construction is people making U-turns from the other side of Airport Highway to get into the parking lot, and also people switching and merging lanes to get onto 475.

So as construction continues, the patrol wants to remind people of being extra cautious and alert when driving.

"I would definitely just tell people, slow down, watch your speed, watch the distance ahead of you, don't be distracted inside the vehicle, you know, talking to somebody else or playing on your cell phone or what not. Really focus on the roadway," said Sgt. Jason Metzger.

WTOL reached out to the owner of the building to see what would be moving in, but have not yet heard back.

WTOL 11 will keep you updated as construction continues.

