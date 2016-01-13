Grounds for Thought partners with Brown Bag Food Project for Wood County families

Eight years ago, President Obama started the Martin Luther King, Jr. day of service initiative to encourage local communities nationwide to assist and give back.

This weekend, Grounds for Thought coffee shop will be partnering with the Brown Bag Food Project of Wood County to collect and deliver food and other items to needy families throughout the Bowling Green area.

"They are really doing tremendous things in the community. And I think what makes them so effective is they really are a rapid response food group for people who are in need," said Kelly Wicks, owner of Grounds for Thought.



The Brown Bag Food Project started a year ago and has been assisting families throughout Bowling Green and the Toledo area with providing both perishable and non-perishable food items, along with toiletries and other necessities.



With Ohio ranking as the third worst state in the nation for food security issues, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Grounds for Thought coffee shop will continue their efforts for the seventh year in participating in this service day.



And for the first time, the coffee shop will take their mission on the road - going door-to-door to collect items for families in need.



The event will take place over a two day span. Saturday, Jan. 16, will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 17. will be from noon to 4 p.m..

The project is still looking for volunteers to cover routes.



Immediately following the collections, Brown Bag will divide the donations among various pantries and churches in the area.

Brown Bag says this time of year is crucial and a nice reminder that people still need help and to continue giving throughout the year.

"This comes at a really good time, and I think it reminds people that this is an ongoing project, you can't, you can't just offer a donation once a year, that's really not enough," said Amy Jeffers, co-director of the Brown Bag Food Project.

More information can be accessed by emailing brownbagfoodproject@gmail.com or calling 419-960-5345.





