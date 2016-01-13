Two people found dead after house fire in Raisinville Twp

Two people were found dead at their home on the 3000 block of Heiss Road in Raisinville Township after a small fire was reported this afternoon.

Then, around 8:30 there was another fire. Smoke poured out of the home and firefighters brought out debris on shovels.

It is unclear if the first reported fire had anything to do with the deaths of the people inside.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

