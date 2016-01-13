Lt. Gov. Taylor takes increasing role to auto show while Governor campaigns for President

Governor Kasich will be in Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday for another Republican Presidential debate.

So who's running the show in Columbus while he's gone?

The Lieutenant Governor's office said Mary Taylor has always been a critical part of the administration, but her role has recently expanded. She has been the face of many recent public events.

The Lieutenant Governor got the VIP treatment at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Tuesday. She was led on a personal tour by Scott Whybrew, the executive director of Global Engineering for General Motors. Governor Kasich has visited the auto show on Ohio’s behalf all of the other years of his time in office, but this was her first trip to the show.

While sitting behind the wheel of a Cadillac, Taylor joked, “I can't have it, they said. Ha ha. Why not?"

Taylor has taken on an increased role in running the state since Kasich has been running for the highest office.

“It is an involved process,” Taylor said, “and it's different than anything I've ever experienced before in my life. And so I stay in touch with the Governor and of course with the Governor's political team because I obviously have an interest in the outcome of that particular election.”

Taylor said her boss is best qualified to be the next President.

“I talked to the Governor last week. He's doing very well. I think he's had a great opportunity to talk about the turnaround in Ohio," said Taylor.

Mary Taylor would become Governor if Kasich wins the White House or is asked to be a part of a potential White House cabinet. Taylor said publicly in October that she is seriously considering running for Governor anyway, in 2018.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.