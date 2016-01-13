TPD names suspect in first homicide of 2016

TPD has named a suspect in the first homicide of 2016.

Kevon Waters, 22, is wanted in the death of Corey Colbert.

Police say 29-year-old Corey Colbert was shot and killed at Marted's Lounge in the Polish Village between Dexter and Everett in north Toledo.

Neighbors reported they heard shots around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 1. and described the scene as a shootout in the middle of the street.

"It kinda scared me. We've been living there for three years in that apartment and my husband got all upset, his heart was racing, my heart was racing," said nearby resident Cherie Searles.

Police say it is unclear if shots were fired inside the bar, but bullet holes are visible in the sides of buildings in the area and shell casings are on the sidewalk and in the street.

Two large areas were blocked off on Lagrange for several hours as police gathered evidence. It is an area neighbors say has become dangerous.

"I've had incidents of guys coming up to my window. I've seen people so drunk come and back up into cars. They just need to shut it down," said Cheryl Snyder.

Right now it is currently unclear if Colbert was a patron of the bar or a resident of the apartments above the bar.

If you have any information on Waters' whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

WTOL will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

