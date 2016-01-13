Drivers can check out a self-driving car at Detroit auto show

The future is now at the North American International Auto Show. Just an hour drive from Toledo, you can check out the Volvo Concept 26.

It's a photographer's paradise at the auto show and we found many of them training their lenses on the Concept 26. It’s not a complete car, but rather a futuristic-looking steering wheel, dashboard, and driver’s seat that has become a focal point of the Volvo exhibit.

“We, for the first time, have the technology that's matching up with the desire,” said Tisha Johnson, the Senior Design Director for Volvo’s North American design studio known as the Volvo Monitoring and Concept Center.

Johnson shows how the Concept 26 works. She presses a button on a remote that makes the steering wheel move into the dashboard and the driver's seat then moves back into a relaxing setting for the driver.

Volvo has a video screen set up next to the Concept 26 that shows it even more clearly. It shows drivers stuck in heavy traffic in Los Angeles. But the driver of the Concept 26 hits the paddle on the steering wheel for autopilot and lets go of the wheel. His seat slides back automatically and he's relaxed, reading a book while the car's technology takes over and moves him down the freeway.

“You can go to the other side of things and you can look through the internet for content that relates to a meeting that you may be on your way to," said Johnson.

She said the technology also changes lanes for you while you are in a relaxed mode. Then when you're ready to take over the driving again, the seat slides back up, the steering wheel moves back towards you, and you're back in control.

But one big question; is this safe?

Johnson said the Concept 26 actually adds safety, instead of taking it away.

“What we're talking about is actually consciously delegating driving in moments when it is safe to do so. So we won't even allow that to happen if road conditions or other things would prevent that from being the safest experience," she said.

Volvo will be driving 100 of these automated cars through Gothenburg, Sweden next year as part of an autonomous drive program, so getting these cars to consumers isn't too far off into the future. Johnson said customers wouldn’t necessarily buy these cars in a dealership, but would likely order them.

She said she could not discuss potential prices for future products, but the Volvo is always focused on competitive pricing for its customers.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.