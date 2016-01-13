FBI, TPD arrest suspect in Toledo credit union robbery

The Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Toledo Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect who robbed Champion Credit Union Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened around 9:45 a.m. on Laskey Road in Toledo.

Chief George Kral of TPD and Special Agent Stephen D. Anthony reported a man entered the credit union and demanded money from the tellers. He fled the scene in a greed Sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Toledo police arrested Leon Daron Vaughn of Toledo a short time afterward.

