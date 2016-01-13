Dundee juvenile arrested for pulling knife in school zone

The Village of Dundee Police Department arrested a juvenile Monday morning for violating a weapon free school zone in connection to a felonious assault.

Two juveniles, whose names are being withheld, were reportedly fighting inside Riverside Academy in Dundee when one of the individuals left the building and returned with a knife.

Officer David Meyer responded to the call which was said to have started with an altercation over music being played on one student's cell phone. The music was being played loudly. When it was turned down, the other student made a comment which apparently started a fight.

Staff at the school separated the two juveniles. One of them exited the building and returned brandishing a knife, threatening the other student he had been fighting.

Both were separated again by Riverside staff. The student with the knife left the building.

Officer Meyer located this student waiting in a vehicle close to the other student's home.

The knife was confiscated from the suspect, who admitted he had been planning on harming the other student when that student returned.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.