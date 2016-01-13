Cleveland Browns hire former Bengals coordinator as head coach

The Browns have hired Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson as their next coach.

Jackson has been in charge of the Bengals' offense for the last two seasons. He is known as a disciplinarian that has a great rapport with his players.

No stranger to the position of head coach, he headed the Oakland Raiders in an 8-8 record season in 2011.

He was a candidate on the Giants' list for head coach as well as many others before he took the position with the Browns.

The Browns were drawn to the 50-year-old Jackson for his head coaching experience in the NFL, extensive knowledge of the AFC North and strong record in his work with quarterbacks.

Jackson replaces Mike Pettine, who was fired after going 10-22 in two seasons.

