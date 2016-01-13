One person injured after car crashes into school bus

One person is injured after a crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Nebraska and Hoag in central Toledo. The intersection was closed for more than an hour while crews cleared the scene.

No children were on board the bus when the crash happened.

One person in the car was injured, but it's unknown if it was the driver or a passenger.

