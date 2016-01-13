Water main break causes morning mess, boil advisory for 25 west Toledo residents

The sound of water woke one man up, and he discovered his crawl space was filling up.

Sometime after the water main break, a car hit the caved-in road and got stuck.

The Mayor's Office says the two water main breaks that happened Wednesday are repaired and water is restored.

The breaks happened just after midnight on the 5000 block of Adelaide near Alexis Road, causing 25 customers to lose service.

Those 25 customers are now under a boil advisory.

Sometime after the break, a car hit the caved-in road and got stuck. Water flowed downhill and into a man’s front door. The sound woke him up, and he discovered his crawl space was filling up.

"When I opened the door, I was met by Niagara Falls coming down the driveway," said Aaron Hoyt.

His brother is the owner of the home. He's also the one who informed the city of the break.

Hoyt says the the water also caused damage to the home's heat ducts, leaving them with no heat. And while the water is back on, they can't turn the heat back on until they get the crawl space dried out and assess the situation.

"It is a struggle right now. Had to wake up in the middle of the night just to go buy a space heater to keep some heat in the house, you know. And on top of that, have to run the stove just to keep it above freezing," said Hoyt.

Another man who lives in the area went out this morning to get bottled water and is taking other precautions until the advisory is lifted.

"We're going to boil the water before we cook with it and brush our teeth, and we're going to drink bottled water for the next few days," said James Stoddard.

Others living on Adelaide with the addresses between 5754 and 5624 and on Sheila with the addresses between 5137 and 5302 are now under a boil advisory until Jan. 17.

City of Toledo crews say they were called to multiple water main breaks throughout the city Wednesday morning.

