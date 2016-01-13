City of Oregon approves 2016 budget

The City of Oregon has approved their budget for 2016 at a little more than $20 million.

This year’s income tax revenue is projected to be higher than the income tax revenue collected last year.

And the city plans to invest heavy in infrastructure, especially in the water and sewer plant.

But it’s the roadways that everyone will notice, with one of the big projects taking place being the construction on Navarre Ave.



“With the economy there are always good times and there are always bad times, so we want to make sure when we've had some good times we invest that so it will pay off for the community long term,” said Mike Beazley, city administrator.

The Navarre Ave project is expected to start by the end of this year or early 2017.

