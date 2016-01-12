Local dealer sees sales increasing with new Wranglers

Big changes are coming for Jeep with the announcement of a brand new Wrangler model and a Wrangler pickup. One local dealer says these new

models will likely boost sales.

"This new Wrangler's supposed to be the hottest Wrangler that they've ever built, and we've always been able to sell every Wrangler that they could produce," said Denny Amrhein, owner of Grogan's Towne.

In fact, Fiat Chrysler's CEO Sergio Marchionne's exact words at the North American International Auto Show were; "It's the best thing we have ever, ever, ever made."

Amrhein says he expects sales will go up by 15 to 20 percent once they get the new Wrangler model and the Wrangler pickup truck.

"With the truck, it's all according to how many of those trucks are going to sell because, I mean, it's just a guessing game right now," he said. "But if they're priced right, I think they're going to move real well."

Amrhein says the Ram pickup is a best seller, but he doesn't think the Wrangler pickup and Ram will compete, as they'll be two different trucks.

"It's going to be similar to the Dodge Dakota in size, so it's going to be a smaller version, which we have not been in that segment for quite awhile," said Amrhein.

And it's not just Jeep that's getting a makeover in the Fiat Chrysler automobile family.

"It was unbelievable," said Amrhein. "They are going to do a revamp of all of our products; Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, in the next 24 months, and it's starting with the new, I still say Town and Country, but the new Pacifica."

The new Wrangler and pickup are expected to be operational by the end of 2017.

