Car Seat Safety: How to make your kids 5X safer

It's a startling statistic: 4 out of 5 car seats aren't being used correctly. One Williams County family sat down with WTOL 11 to share their story and help raise awareness.

"You never know what can happen," said 21-year-old Chelsea Childers. "You know that morning we left to go to WalMart."

Chelsea is talking about the morning of November 2.

"You never expect to load your kids up to go to the grocery store and never seen one of them again. You never expect it," she said.

Chelsea was in the passenger seat of a minivan, her fiance Chris was driving, three of her four kids were in the back. They say they swerved to avoid a car in front of them who suddenly stopped to turn. Only they ended up in the path of an oncoming cement truck, eventually hitting another car in the Pulaski Township intersection.

"None of us should have made it," Chelsea said. "That was horrible. You look at that and you automatically think everyone in that car was gone."

Pictures of the aftermath from the Ohio State Highway Patrol show a horrible scene. Chelsea was thrown backwards and ejected out of the rear passenger sliding door.

"I was laying on top of the sliding door," she said. "My door was on top of my arm and I was on the ground so I could see my children."

They were all three still buckled in their car seats, but she noticed her youngest, Melanie, wasn't moving. When rescue crews arrived on scene they ended up air lifting Melanie and Chelsea to Mercy St. Vincents in Toledo. It's there, two days later, Chelsea, still on a ventilator and just coming out of a medically induced coma, learned her daughter didn't make it.

"She was just the happiest baby in the world," Chelsea said. "And now she's gone."

Melanie may have only been 6 months old, but she was a fighter. She was born 10 weeks early, had a chronic lung disease, a feeding tube, and was admitted to the hospital 12 times in her short life.

"The fear of losing her was on our mind everyday, but you never think it would be a car accident," Chelsea said.

But two children did walk away from the crash that November morning with nothing but small scratches and a little bruising; 3-year-old Madison and 1-year-old Matthew.

"I've always been so big on car seat safety because you never know what can happen," Chelsea said. "It's literally life and death."

And it's Chelsea's diligence that may have saved the lives of Madison and Matthew.

"You shouldn't have to bury your child," Chelsea said. "And this can save them."

Chelsea reached out to us to share her story because she wants other parents to be educated.

"We see both locally and nationally about an 80 percent misuse rate with car seats," said Gina Veres, an Injury Prevention Specialist with ProMedica.

She says they definitely see parents turning their children around to forward facing too soon.

"The recommendation years ago was a year old and 20 pounds and so I think a lot of people still have that in mind," Veres said.

But now Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians recommend 2 years old and 35 to 40 pounds.

"They're five times safer when they're rear facing because of the less impact on the head and neck than when they're forward facing," Veres said.

Matthew, even though days away from turning two, was still rear-facing. Chelsea says doctors told her if he had been forward facing, he would have likely been internally decapitated.

"Instead of him being thrown forward, the back of his car seat took all of the force," Chelsea said.

She was also told Madison would have been ejected if the straps on her front facing car seat weren't as tight as they were.

"It was an extremely bad accident and those car seats saved my children's lives," Chelsea said. "It's hard to share my story, It's hard to talk about, because I relive that accident everyday. It's extremely difficult. But it's worth it. Because if I can help one mom not go through what I've gone through, or if I can save one child's life, it's more than worth it."

Chelsea still has a long road to recovery. She needed extensive surgery on her arm. She lacerated her spleen and liver. Broke her pelvis and three vertebrae in her back. She is still in a wheelchair, and will likely be for several more months. The family has also been left with no car and some large expenses, including Melanie's burial and headstone.

If you'd like to help, the family does have a You Caring account.

For more information on how to set up a free consultation with a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician, click here.

