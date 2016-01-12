Wood Co. battles blowing, drifting snow

Though the snow has stopped, heavy wind in Wood County is causing hazardous blowing and drifting snow along the roadways.

"This kind of weather can be rough because you can have some bare road, so they get to speeding up and all of a sudden they'll come to a spot where there's a farm drive or open field and they'll be six or eight inches of snow all across the road and it'll suck your car right in," said Gary Britten, Wood County Road Superintendent and Perrysburg Township Trustee.

He says blowing and drifting snow will be an ongoing issue for road crews as the wind remains blustery.

"Now all were doing is keeping the blades on the road, consistently running over them. The north south roads are the worst. East west roads aren't bad. But some of them could get impassable if you don't stay with them," said Britten.

According to Britten, in weather like this what was clear one one minute can be completely recovered the next. Right now there are nine crews out battling the moving snow and even more crews will be at it Wednesday.

"We're just trying. We try and move it from the center to the edge on each side. And just try to get it down to bare pavement best we can," said Britten.

Britten says Wood County crews, as well as ODOT, have been working since Sunday and will continue to work on the blowing and drifting snow.

It is also important to note that just because it is not snowing doesn't mean you don't need need to be alert and drive cautiously.

