Only On 11: Ohio Lt. Governor visits North American Auto Show, reacts to FCA announcement

While Ohio Governor John Kasich concentrated on his presidential campaign Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor was checking out all there is at the North American International Auto Show.

Taylor was more than happy to stop by the show in place of Kasich, who has attended every year since he’s been in office.

Though this was her first visit to the auto show, Taylor says she loves cars, especially the ones made in Ohio.

“I like everything I've sat in so far. The Camaro is great. It's awesome!” she said.

Taylor had a one-on-one tour of some of the many cars on display at the auto show and got to see firsthand the amount of new technology that goes into each one.

“The one thing I have learned today that may not be so obvious to the average person is the technology behind the cars here and cars of the future, talking about the autonomous car and all of the technology that's being already put and built into these cars,” said Taylor.

The Lt. Governor also met behind closed doors with leaders from GM and Honda, as well as Fiat Chrysler.

The director of Jeep says it has been five consecutive years of record sales for Jeep and they're ready to continue to grow.

“I have to say thanks to the workers in Toledo too, I mean, they have done a fabulous job for us working overtime and weekends and nights to keep the Wrangler on pace. In fact we are up 16 percent over last year,” said Jim Morrison, director of Jeep.

And Taylor says she is encouraged by Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne’s announcement Monday that a Wrangler pickup truck will be built in Toledo.

“So we want to make sure that we have the opportunity to be at the table when those conversations are taking place so that there is something we can do. We at least have that opportunity,” said Taylor.

Jobs Ohio also had a representative at the show who said automakers have added over 5,000 jobs in Ohio in the last six years.

