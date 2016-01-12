Mobile Meals delivers pet food for those in need

For nearly 50 years Mobile Meals of Toledo has been providing meals to people throughout the Toledo area. But there's another need of their clients that they've continued to meet for the past nine years - Pet food delivery.

"Many of these folks live alone. So their cat or their dog becomes their roommate. And they treat that cat or dog, roommate, as they would a person. So bring food for that animal is like bringing a second meal to them and it's really quite a nice feeling to do that," said Katy Harrison.

Harrison has been volunteering with Mobile Meals for nearly two years now. It's something she says she's always wanted to do, but never had time until she retired. She also says she sees the care these owners have for their pets, many of them caring more about their pets than themselves.

"Pet food is such a great contribution to be able to feed that second person in that apartment since many of these folks are on their own," she said.

Twice a year Mobile Meals volunteers load up their cars with dog, cat and even bird food and set off to deliver it to their clients.

For the next two weeks Mobile Meals is providing over 200 dogs, cats and other pets with food. And while Mobile Meals keeps delivering food to people and their pets, they say they still need your help.

"It's a great feeling for the volunteers as well as the client. Sometimes that's the only person they're going to see during the day is that volunteer that comes to the door with their food. So we're always looking for volunteers that want to deliver," said Carolyn Fox, associate executive director of Mobile Meals.

And Harrison agrees it's not just a necessity for Mobile Meals, but a great feeling as well.

"Volunteering is a great, great way to be of service to your community, and to get out there and meet some folks and get you away from your TV or that book. And it really makes you feel just terrific to be of use," Harrison said.

Volunteers deliver about twice a month to 10-12 people each time.

If you're interested in volunteering or in need of a meal delivery plan you can call 419-255-7806 or go to the Mobile Meals website.

