Senator Sherrod Brown discusses expectations for President's final State of the Union address

Tuesday night President Barack Obama will make his final State of the Union address.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown will be among our lawmakers at the State of the Union. He says he wants the President to brag about his record and encourages the President to take a walk down memory lane.

Brown says Americans need to remember where our country was economically for President Obama's first State of the Union address; in the grip of a great recession, where hundreds of thousands of jobs were lost, whole neighborhoods emptying out with homes being foreclosed and the possibility of an auto industry collapse.

Brown says President Obama then took action.

“The American Recovery Act and the auto rescue meant so much for Defiance and Toledo and our whole region of the state and the country. Since the auto rescue, we've had 71 straight months of job growth,” said Brown.

He also says that despite the evolution of the terror threat, exhibited by the San Bernadino attack, our nation is safer under President Obama.

Brown has some suggestions for the President, in his remaining months in office. They include: championing policies that would increase wages. Another idea is about national security: providing more resources for local law enforcement to better prevent and respond to possible terror attacks.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.