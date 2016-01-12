Toledo City Council makes committee name changes - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo City Council makes committee name changes

By Danielle Dwyer, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

On Tuesday, the Toledo City Council committees got a little bit of a make-over, something council president Steven Steel says is a proactive step in the right direction. 

In a special meeting, council members unanimously voted in support of moving forward with a new initiative president Steel says will allow them to be more robust instead of being reactive to the administration. 

"I want the committees to be more proactive in terms of, you know, sitting down, thinking about what should we be doing from our perspective, the council's perspective on, for example, water quality, what should we be doing to address the condition of our streets, etc. So that we're generating our own initiatives and generating ideas out of council and not just reacting to ideas out of the administration," said Steel.  

Tuesday's vote means long standing council committees are getting new names, to make it more clear to citizens just what it is they do. For example, instead of public services and public utilities, the committee will now be called "water, streets and infrastructure." 

Steel says this new structure will allow them to set their own agendas, initiatives and bring more conversation and ideas for handling projects citywide. In turn it will help the committees collaborate better with the administration to make sure these plans get done. 

"So this gives another complete set of eyes that instead of just reacting to things, are also thinking through in a more robust way and actually coming up with our own agendas so there's additional ideas on the table. So that there's a better conversation, a better two-way dialogue," Steel said. 

In addition, the newly named finance and budget oversight committee will make sure cost is addressed first and foremost before moving forward with these projects. 

New committee names and their members listed here: 

City Council Advancement & Accountability 

  • Matt Cherry, Chair
  • Tom Waniewski, Vice Chair
  • Cecelia Adams
  • Rob Ludeman
  • Sandy Spang
  • Steve Steel
  • Larry Sykes
  • Peter Ujvagi 

Education, Recreation & Employment 

  • Cecelia Adams, Chair
  • Larry Sykes, Vice Chair
  • Matt Cherry
  • Yvonne Harper
  • Sandy Spang
  • Steve Steel
  • Peter Ujvagi
  • Tom Waniewski
  • Lindsay Webb 

Finance & Budget Oversight 

  • Larry Sykes, Chair
  • Tom Waniewski, Vice Chair
  • Cecelia Adams
  • Theresa M. Gabriel
  • Yvonne Harper
  • Rob Ludeman
  • Steve Steel
  • Peter Ujvagi 

Neighborhoods, Community Development & Health 

  • Yvonne Harper, Chair
  • Steve Steel, Vice Chair
  • Matt Cherry
  • Tyrone Riley
  • Sandy Spang
  • Tom Waniewski 

Public Safety & Criminal Justice Reform 

  • Theresa M. Gabriel, Chair
  • Tyrone Riley, Vice Chair
  • Cecelia Adams
  • Rob Ludeman
  • Larry Sykes
  • Peter Ujvagi
  • Lindsay Webb 

Regional Growth & Development 

  • Rob Ludeman, Chair
  • Peter Ujvagi, Vice Chair
  • Matt Cherry
  • Theresa M. Gabriel
  • Yvonne Harper
  • Sandy Spang
  • Larry Sykes 

Urban Revitalization & Small Business Enterprise 

  • Peter Ujvagi, Chair
  • Sandy Spang, Vice Chair
  • Yvonne Harper
  • Rob Ludeman
  • Tyrone Riley
  • Tom Waniewski
  • Lindsay Webb 

Water Quality, Streets & Infrastructure 

  • Lindsay Webb, Chair
  • Theresa M. Gabriel, Vice Chair
  • Cecelia Adams
  • Matt Cherry
  • Tyrone Riley
  • Sandy Spang
  • Larry Sykes 

Zoning & Planning 

  • Tyrone Riley, Chair
  • Matt Cherry, Vice Chair
  • Cecelia Adams
  • Theresa M. Gabriel
  • Yvonne Harper
  • Tom Waniewski
  • Lindsay Webb 

All remaining members serve as alternates.  

