Toledo City Council makes committee name changes

On Tuesday, the Toledo City Council committees got a little bit of a make-over, something council president Steven Steel says is a proactive step in the right direction.

In a special meeting, council members unanimously voted in support of moving forward with a new initiative president Steel says will allow them to be more robust instead of being reactive to the administration.

"I want the committees to be more proactive in terms of, you know, sitting down, thinking about what should we be doing from our perspective, the council's perspective on, for example, water quality, what should we be doing to address the condition of our streets, etc. So that we're generating our own initiatives and generating ideas out of council and not just reacting to ideas out of the administration," said Steel.

Tuesday's vote means long standing council committees are getting new names, to make it more clear to citizens just what it is they do. For example, instead of public services and public utilities, the committee will now be called "water, streets and infrastructure."

Steel says this new structure will allow them to set their own agendas, initiatives and bring more conversation and ideas for handling projects citywide. In turn it will help the committees collaborate better with the administration to make sure these plans get done.

"So this gives another complete set of eyes that instead of just reacting to things, are also thinking through in a more robust way and actually coming up with our own agendas so there's additional ideas on the table. So that there's a better conversation, a better two-way dialogue," Steel said.

In addition, the newly named finance and budget oversight committee will make sure cost is addressed first and foremost before moving forward with these projects.

New committee names and their members listed here:

City Council Advancement & Accountability

Matt Cherry, Chair

Tom Waniewski, Vice Chair

Cecelia Adams

Rob Ludeman

Sandy Spang

Steve Steel

Larry Sykes

Peter Ujvagi

Education, Recreation & Employment

Cecelia Adams, Chair

Larry Sykes, Vice Chair

Matt Cherry

Yvonne Harper

Sandy Spang

Steve Steel

Peter Ujvagi

Tom Waniewski

Lindsay Webb

Finance & Budget Oversight

Larry Sykes, Chair

Tom Waniewski, Vice Chair

Cecelia Adams

Theresa M. Gabriel

Yvonne Harper

Rob Ludeman

Steve Steel

Peter Ujvagi

Neighborhoods, Community Development & Health

Yvonne Harper, Chair

Steve Steel, Vice Chair

Matt Cherry

Tyrone Riley

Sandy Spang

Tom Waniewski

Public Safety & Criminal Justice Reform

Theresa M. Gabriel, Chair

Tyrone Riley, Vice Chair

Cecelia Adams

Rob Ludeman

Larry Sykes

Peter Ujvagi

Lindsay Webb

Regional Growth & Development

Rob Ludeman, Chair

Peter Ujvagi, Vice Chair

Matt Cherry

Theresa M. Gabriel

Yvonne Harper

Sandy Spang

Larry Sykes

Urban Revitalization & Small Business Enterprise

Peter Ujvagi, Chair

Sandy Spang, Vice Chair

Yvonne Harper

Rob Ludeman

Tyrone Riley

Tom Waniewski

Lindsay Webb

Water Quality, Streets & Infrastructure

Lindsay Webb, Chair

Theresa M. Gabriel, Vice Chair

Cecelia Adams

Matt Cherry

Tyrone Riley

Sandy Spang

Larry Sykes

Zoning & Planning

Tyrone Riley, Chair

Matt Cherry, Vice Chair

Cecelia Adams

Theresa M. Gabriel

Yvonne Harper

Tom Waniewski

Lindsay Webb

All remaining members serve as alternates.

