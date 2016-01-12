Only On 11: DART adds two new counselors to their staff

Lucas County's Drug Addiction Response Team or DART is expanding once again, adding two new counselors to their team.

"The effect that we have is tremendous and its trickling down not just with that person, but with the families and loved ones too," said counselor Tammy Smith.

With five to six overdoses a day in Lucas County, the two new counselors added to the DART team not only help with the caseload, but are also able to use their expertise to help.

"It eases access to a lot of programs that officers probably can't get in right away, where a social worker can come in and make those connections," said Lt. Bobby Chromik with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and DART.

And having non-law enforcement officers on the team seems to be working to get through to heroin victims.

"Taming them has opened up that door and cleared the way to make that interaction go a little bit smoother, because sometimes they can have a little apprehension when it comes to law enforcement. But they open up that door for us to make it work to bring them to where they need to be," said Lt. Tressa Johnson with the University of Toledo Police Department and DART.

DART was created in 2014 by Sheriff John Tharp and began with only one officer. The program has proven its worth, qualifying for gr ants and funding, and now these counselors bring the staff up to 13 members.

