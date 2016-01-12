Ten arrests made from drug investigations in Fulton County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ten arrests made from drug investigations in Fulton County

Posted by WTOL Staff
FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office reported a series of arrests on Jan. 12 that stemmed from drug investigations in cooperation with the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force and the Archbold Police Department.

These individuals were indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury for the following:

  • Ada Shaver, 43, of Delta, OH: Possession of heroin
  • Sadie Shaver, 21, of Delta, OH: Possession of heroin
  • Dayvon Boston, 21, of Toledo, OH: Trafficking heroin
  • Shawn O' Leary, 29, of Lyons, OH: Possession of heroin
  • Henry Marksch, IV, 27, of Archbold, OH: Possession of heroin
  • Ian Ruffer, 26, of Wauseon, OH: Aggravated trafficking of drugs
  • Thomas Green, 20, of Delta, OH: Trafficking marijuana
  • Jacob Olson, 24, of Ohio Department of Corrections: Trafficking in heroin
  • Gale Patrick Dickey, 41, of Ohio Department of Corrections: Trafficking in drugs
  • Michael Domonique, 68, of Fayette, OH: Illegal cultivation of marijuana

