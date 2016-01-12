Perrysburg students and teachers test new classroom model

Students and teachers at Perrysburg's junior high school have the opportunity to test the model classrooms planned for the new facility they will be occupying.

The new classroom concept is designed to encourage a more interactive approach and includes more white space on boards and stations designed for group work.

"The idea behind the whole building is that we want the building to be flexible. We want it to be conducive to student learning, but we also want to make sure it has a collaborative feel. We want the kids to be able to work in teams," said Scott Best, intermediate school principal. "This is our way of testing the furniture, the different styles, to see what's going to work best for our new facility."

The new furniture is more mobile that what is currently in Perrysburg schools. The chairs are supposedly more comfortable to sit in for long periods of time and the classroom is easily changed to suit different activities.

"The furniture is more mobile and comfortable than the hard chairs in the other rooms," said sixth grade student Logan Johnson.

Hayleigh Lewis, also a sixth grade student said, "I like the classroom. It's very easy to move around. But, I feel like it can be distracting sometimes because it spins around a lot and moves."

Superintendent Tom Hosier says that if their goal is met, the school should be on target to open August 2017.

