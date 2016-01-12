OSHP investigates crash involving truck, train in Wood County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle and a CSX train in Wood County.

Police say it happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on US 6 between Bradner and Pemberville Road, about two miles from the Sandusky County border.

According to OSHP, 46-year-old Robert Brown of Temperance, MI was headed eastbound on US 6 in a 2007 Kenworth tractor/trailer when he failed to yield the right of way to a northbound CSX train and was struck in the right front side.

Brown was then transported to the Wood County Hospital for a laceration to his head. The conductor of the train was uninjured.

OSHP says at the time of the crash both the emergency gates and the flashing warning signs were operating at the railroad crossing.

US 6 was closed for approximately three hours, but has since reopened.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, CSX Police Department, Bradner Fire, EMS, and ED’s Towing assisted at the scene.

