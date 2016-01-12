TPD looking for suspect in December In & Out Mart robbery

Toledo police are looking for a man who robbed an In & Out Mart on Lewis.

The robbery happened Dec. 30, 2015 at 10:35 p.m.

TPD said the man walked into the store on 4721 Lewis and robbed the clerk while brandishing a small revolver.

He apologized for the robbery and fled WB on Hawk Street.

The suspect is said to be a white male around 5' 10" tall and 175 pounds.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

