Toledo International Film Festival in second year at Ohio Theatre

The Ohio Theatre and Event Center along with Welcome Toledo - Lucas County is hosting their second annual Toledo International Film Festival for three Saturdays between Jan. 23 and Feb. 6.

Films were specifically chosen to feature diverse cultures and talent around the world.

Light refreshments will be provided by local ethnic and immigrant-owned restaurants. Items from the concession stand, beer and wine will also be available.

4:30 p.m. showings

Jan. 23: Timbuktu (Mauritania)

Jan. 30: Instructions Not Included (Mexico)

Feb. 6: I Wish (Japan)

7:00 p.m. showings

Jan. 23: Dancing in Jaffa (Israel - Palestine)

Jan. 30: Gabrielle (Quebec - Canada)

Feb. 6: White God (Hungary)

Purchase tickets.

Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door or $35 for all six movies. They can be bought online, at the door, or at offices of United North - 3106 Lagrange Street.

The Ohio Theatre is located at 3114 Lagrange Street in Toledo, OH.

