Cancer survivors display artwork at The Victory Center

The fourth annual TVC Cancer Survivor Art Show will feature art by local cancer survivors.

The show takes place at The Victory Center - 5532 West Central Avenue, Suite B in Toledo - and runs Friday through Saturday, Jan. 29 - 30.

Audiences will enjoy artistic creations in a variety of media, from fine art to folk art and crafts. Some survivors will also be available to tell the stories behind their work.

Also featured will be mosaic, glass work, knitting and collage.

Art expression is one of the mediums patients and survivors can use to cope with cancer and cancer treatment.

The pieces created have a wide range of focus, from contemplative to inspirational.

The event is free and open to the public Friday between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday between 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

