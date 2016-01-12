Fremont man charged in deadly crash sentenced Tuesday

A Fremont man charged in a deadly crash was sentenced to 54 months in prison Tuesday.

In December, Jacob Greer, 24, pleaded no contest to an aggravated vehicular homicide charge.

Greer rear-ended a car, killing its driver Sean Lutzmann, 27, back in July.

Sean's mom, Jackie Kidd-Lutzman, was in the courtroom Tuesday. She says July 2, 2015 changed her life forever, but she doesn't hate the man who took her son's life.

"I don't think he set out to do this to my son, but it was his choices that have led him to this point. My biggest hope is he finds the strength to turn himself around, make better choices and to do the things Sean was doing in this life. That would be the best legacy for my son," said Kidd-Lutzman.

Sean was on his way to work on the morning of July 2 when Greer, under the influence of marijuana and muscle relaxers, slammed into the back of his car.

On Tuesday Greer apologized to the judge and the victim's family before being sentenced.

"I'm sorry to him for the accident and I take full responsibility for what happened. I'm very sorry for what happened," he said.

Greer took a plea agreement, entering a plea of no contest to a lesser charge and was found guilty. The Honorable Ruth Ann Franks sentenced Greer to 54 months in prison and ordered him to pay over $18,000 in restitution. He will also have his license suspended for 27 years once he’s out of prison.

Sean's mother tells us she is content with the sentence. She is pleased Greer will spend time in prison and hopes that experience will change his life for the better.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.