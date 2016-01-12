Restaurant Ratings: Pizza place racks up 12 violations this week

Marco's Pizza on LaGrange Street had 12 violations in this week's Restaurant Ratings Report. Only two were considered "critical" by an inspector. An employee didn't wash his or her hands. Toxic chemicals weren't labeled and the inspector said an employee wasn't wearing gloves when required.

Rice Blvd on Secor had ten violations. The inspection showed raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat food, which could contaminate those items. An inspector also found mushrooms and cabbage stored at a temperature not safe to eat, but those items were moved inside the refrigerator.

Rick's City Diner on Monroe Street had seven violations. An employee didn't wash his or her hands when required. The inspector says food in the steamer and holding on the grill wasn't a safe temperature to eat. Plus, the handwashing sink was being used as a dump sink.

Bambino's Pizza on Monroe had six violations. Food wasn't date-marked. An inspector spotted a dirty can opener and there were no sanitizer buckets set up in the facility to effectively clean surfaces.

There were no violations for Arby's on Manhattan. An inspector said the facility was well-maintained.

If Mexican food is more your style, Camino Real on Sylvania Avenue also had no violations and was said to be a well-maintained facility.

