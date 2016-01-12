Downed power pole closes ramp to Collingwood from AW Trail - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Downed power pole closes ramp to Collingwood from AW Trail

Toledo police say a car slammed into a light pole, snapping it in half and leaving it dangling in the middle of the road. Toledo police say a car slammed into a light pole, snapping it in half and leaving it dangling in the middle of the road.
The police department closed the ramp for more than 5 hours as Toledo Edison worked to repair the problem. The police department closed the ramp for more than 5 hours as Toledo Edison worked to repair the problem.
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Slick conditions are to blame for a road closure in South Toledo Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at the entrance ramp to get onto Collingwood Boulevard from the Anthony Wayne Trail.

Toledo police say a car slammed into a light pole, snapping it in half and leaving it dangling in the middle of the road. The police department closed the ramp for more than 5 hours as Toledo Edison worked to repair the problem.

It's unclear if the driver was injured.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly