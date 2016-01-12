Downed power pole closes ramp to Collingwood from AW Trail

Slick conditions are to blame for a road closure in South Toledo Tuesday morning.



It happened just after 4 a.m. at the entrance ramp to get onto Collingwood Boulevard from the Anthony Wayne Trail.



Toledo police say a car slammed into a light pole, snapping it in half and leaving it dangling in the middle of the road. The police department closed the ramp for more than 5 hours as Toledo Edison worked to repair the problem.



It's unclear if the driver was injured.

