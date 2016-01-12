Snow boosts business for cab company

The winter weather is bringing an unusual surprise for Toledo cab drivers.

High winds, and slick roads are resulting in more business Tuesday for Black and White Cab. Drivers in Point Place say they had a busy night - getting calls to pick up people too afraid to drive to work in the snow.



“They're grateful that we picked them up, because they were either scared to drive on the road or they were not proficient to drive on the road,” said John Rodney a driver with Black and White Cab.

Rodney says ice is still playing a big factor on the roads.



“Roads are very slick underneath. Stared driving earlier in the day around 3 a.m., so I drove through the night. I watched the snowfall come in,” said Rodney.



Warren Martindale has been driving around with Rodney and says he’s noticed the cab fishtail throughout the night.



"It's slick out. I haven't had the chance to drive in it yet, but being a passenger, I can feel the tail end of the cab switching around,” said Warren Martindale a driver with Black and White Cab.



Both drivers say they have to winter weather to thank for the big tips they received Tuesday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.