Ohio Attorney General pushes for additional requirements for police officers

Changes could be coming for police officer recruits in Ohio. Attorney General Mike DeWine is pushing for additional requirements to root out people who are not fit for the job. This comes after a number of police involved shootings across the country.

"I think that most people would be shocked to know that there's no state requirement that any of this be done," said DeWine.

He says before someone even makes it to the academy they need to have a background check, drug test, psychological exam, and lie detector test.

Right now there are no uniform standards across the state for all departments to follow. DeWine says the idea is to weed out those who may be unfit for the job.

"Policing is a difficult job and frankly there's just some folks that don't have the psychological makeup to be a police officer," he said.

Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre recently served on a community police relations task force in the state. He says while most of the recommendations are good, there could be some unintended consequences as a result of the changes, like taking away discretion from police chiefs.

"A very throughout background and interview and take a look at each candidate and pick the best candidates, because a blemish on someone's criminal record when they were 18 years old should not be an automatic disqualifier for the rest of their lives, and that's what's being proposed," said Navarre.

As a result, Navarre says these changes would greatly reduce the hiring pool. And then there's the cost.

"What smaller departments will end doing is passing that cost on to the applicant. Most applicants aren't going to be able to afford that cost, so they're not going to apply," said Navarre.

The AG and his task force recommended those changes to the Ohio Police Officer Training Commission. They could be approved by the commission as early as next week.

