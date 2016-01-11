Keith Urban returns to Toledo for October concert - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Keith Urban returns to Toledo for October concert

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Country fans get ready to wait in line. Keith Urban is returning to Toledo!

The singer and American Idol judge is planning to make a return to the Huntington Center on October 29. 

Urban is kicking off the "Ripcord World Tour" on June 2 in Kansas City, Missouri. He'll be joined by Brett Eldredge and special guest Maren Morris. 

Tickets for the Toledo show go on sale May 6. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly