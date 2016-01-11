Keith Urban returns to Toledo for October concert

Country fans get ready to wait in line. Keith Urban is returning to Toledo!

The singer and American Idol judge is planning to make a return to the Huntington Center on October 29.

Urban is kicking off the "Ripcord World Tour" on June 2 in Kansas City, Missouri. He'll be joined by Brett Eldredge and special guest Maren Morris.

Tickets for the Toledo show go on sale May 6.

