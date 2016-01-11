2017 Chrysler Pacifica unveiled at North American International Auto Show

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was unveiled Monday at the North American International Auto Show.

Chrysler has used the name before, but this time it's a minivan they say is like no other.

The just released minivan has available eight passenger seating and the hybrid model can get 80 miles per gallon equivalent in city driving.

Chrysler thinks it will redefine the minivan class and they're not shy when it comes to talking about how they created the minivan 33 years ago.

The Pacifica has a penta star V6 engine, dual 10 inch high definition touch screens, and a built in vacuum system that can reach all the way through the minivan to clean up your kids messes.

Chrysler reps say the Pacifica has 115 innovations that are unmatched in the industry.

“A lot of times you know it's that driving that minivan, you think it's big and it's bulky and it's difficult to maneuver. When you get behind the wheel of this it has absolutely revolutionized the way a minivan handles. With an all new architecture it has a longer and wider wheelbase. It has electric power steering and we lowered it to the ground. It drives like a car that you are used to driving,” said Matt McAlear, head of Chrysler minivans.

But the 2017 Pacifica wasn't the only thing to see at the show. About 70 percent of this year's show floor has been completely transformed from recent years.

Automakers spent $200 million for the set up, which is one of the largest they can ever remember.

"These are like mini Hollywood-like cities they build here. You've been on the show floor, they are amazing. They've got hundred foot TV screens in some of their exhibits. The lights, the LEDs, the music, they really pull people in and get like a full immersion process," said Max Mouncey, auto show spokesman.

Some of the most intense planning went into the Ford exhibit. Clearly built to impress the 5,000 journalists from 60 different countries, the exhibit features two escalators, which give it a two floor feel.

"This was designed to be an immersive experience so once the consumer steps onto the stand there really enveloped into the Ford world. And it is separated into our three main areas; cars, trucks, and SUVs," said Garett Carr, Ford Motor Co.

Besides the 2017 Pacifica, other new models were unveiled Monday, like the Ford Fusion Platinum and the Chevy Cruze Hatchback.

The Honda Civic was announced as the North American car of the year. The Volvo XC90 is truck of the year.

While of course the end goal of the North American International Auto Show is to sell new cars, slick lighting and high-tech production values certainly don't hurt.

"And we want them to spend as much time as they possibly can on the Ford stand. We have one of the largest average dwell times of about 45 minutes people spend on the stand," said Carr.

Many more new cars that will be unveiled this coming week. Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor is schedule to stop by Tuesday and President Barack Obama will visit next Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The Chrysler Pacifica will be available this spring. Its price points have yet to be announced.

The auto show opens to the public this Saturday at 9 a.m. It's being held in the Cobo Center at 1 Washington Boulevard in Detroit.

An adult ticket will cost you $13 dollars a person. Seniors and children get in at $7 a person. Kids under six get in free with a parent or guardian.

