City crews prepare to treat the roads for wintry conditions

Crews are hard at work, trying to prepare and clear roads in Toledo as more snowfall is expected Monday into Tuesday.

Heavy equipment operators with the division of Streets, Bridges and Harbor in Toledo are working 12 hour shifts.

"We get out here as fast as we can, clear the roads, make it safe for the public and be safe," said Tyson Jackson.

Jackson has been a heavy equipment operator with the City of Toledo for 15 years. He says people often get frustrated when their street isn't done right away, but he says there's a method to their routes, "we start on the main roads and work our way to the residential."

When it comes to salt, there's more than enough. According to leaders with Toledo's Streets, Bridges and Harbors, the city started the season with 75,000 tons of salt. So far they've only used around 5,000.

If you want to make sure the roads are cleared as quickly as possible, crews ask that you stay off the roads if you can, give the trucks their space, and try to avoid parking on the side of the road when they need to plow.

