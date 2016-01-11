New Jeep pickup to be built in Toledo along with next-generation Wrangler

Fiat Chrysler Chairman Sergio Marchionne announced Monday at the North American International Auto Show that a new Jeep pickup will be built in Toledo this coming fall, along with the next-generation Wrangler the city fought so hard to keep.

“I’ll confirm it for you, we will build a Wrangler pickup…shortly after the launch of the Wrangler…operational sometime by the end of next year,” said Marchionne.

The new production will keep the Toledo workforce employed along with increased production of a new Wrangler.

But when describing the next generation Wrangler even the chairman’s marketing department could see he was a little over the top.

“It’s the best thing we’ve ever, ever, ever made. I’m serious. It’s a phenomenal vehicle. It cures all the ills, whatever few ills the old Wrangler had,” said Marchionne. “We’ve updated the design without changing its history.”

The chairman once again saluted Toledo's Jeep workforce.

“What they’ve done to help FCA in the last six years…these are people, I haven’t even asked them and they’ve offered, which it tells you a lot about the way in which labor relations have changed in this country,” said Marchionne.

And Toledo Mayor Paula Hick-Hudson agrees.

"Because of the hard work, because of the sacrifice of the workers out at that plant, and throughout the city, I think that's one of the reasons why we kept the Jeep here," said Hicks-Hudson.

But as far as the more than $1.5 million in property the city purchased near the Jeep plant to prepare for a possible plant expansion to keep Wrangler; Fiat Chrysler's head man says the company doesn't want it or need it.

“The conclusion that we have as of today is that we can actually fully meet our objections for both Wrangler and the pickup by using the existing installations,” said Marchionne. "I think it would have been very naive thinking in anybody's mind to think that just owning land that's next to the plant would have somehow made up for the cost differential in installing capacity above and beyond the current production capacity in Toledo."

Marchionne also pointed out that he understood the city's deep ties to Wrangler, but that they were ties that limited his options.

"And we were boxed into that notion because of the desire to keep the Wrangler. And once you made that sort of the unequivocal choice as Toledo and you said 'you must keep it here,' I complied. And I complied in a way that does not tax the state and does not tax the city," said Marchionne.

Marchionne says he's spending a lot of money to keep Wrangler in Toledo. But much less than he would have had to spend expanding the plant to keep both Wrangler and Cherokee in the area. He says that would have bumped the cost of the project to more than $1.5 billion.

Hicks-Hudson says she does not regret the land purchases and plans to sell it to someone else.

"I'd rather of been prepared and had something that they didn't need, then didn't have what they needed and then they'd go someplace else," said Hicks-Hudson. "And that's one of the most important things that we have to do, is be ready and be nimble in order to deal with businesses because they make it decisions very quickly."

