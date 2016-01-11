Ohio Gov. John Kasich to attend main GOP debate Thursday

Ohio Governor John Kasich will be present at Thursday's main GOP debate.

Cut from the debate were Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and former technology executive Carly Fiorina.

Kasich will be joined by real estate mogul Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Florida Gov. Marco Rubio, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Paul and Fiorina were invited to participate in a 6 p.m. ET "undercard" debate along with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum, but Paul said he would skip the second-tier faceoff.

The main debate begins at 9 p.m.

