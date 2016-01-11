Lucas Co. Commissioners, local labor leaders voice opposition of House Bill 394

Lucas County Commissioners along with local labor leaders came together Monday to voice their opposition of a bill that could change Ohio's unemployment compensation system. It's something commissioners say could have a bad domino effect if passed.

"This is a big deal. Let's not fix one problem by creating another," said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

On Monday, commissioners addressed their concerns with House Bill 394, something that would slash jobless benefits by more than half, from 26 weeks to just 12, which would make it one of the lowest in the nation.

Other changes would include drug testing for applicants, eliminating added benefits for workers with dependents and reducing benefits for senior workers based on their Social Security amount. It would also mandate employees work during at least three quarters of the year to qualify for benefits and disqualify workers who violate their employment handbook from getting benefits - two requirements none of the other states have.

"You can't fix every problem by taking it out of the pockets of the most vulnerable, the poor and the most needy. And when you do, you hurt our local economy," Gerken said.

Lucas County residents receiving unemployment benefits make up $6.8 million in weekly contributions to our local economy. Among those are construction workers, people who would really feel the pain this bill could cause if passed.

"This is just another episode of a working man's pain," said Chuck McCune, business agent of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union No. 8.

McCune says once a project is complete workers are laid off until the next project comes around, which could be days, weeks or even months, making it hard for these workers to provide daily necessities.

"They're going to take the money that you can use to pay your bills, buy kids school clothes and put food on the table," McCune said. "If we want to make the state of Ohio greater, we're not going to do it by cutting the benefits of the people who make the least."

He also says it's a concern for losing jobs in this area because people might move to other states if this bill is passed.

One solution Lucas County commissioners say could be used to balance this unemployment benefit trust fund would be to tap into the governor's "rainy day" fund.

"The governor is sitting on a $800 million dollar 'rainy day' fund. Well I think it's raining in the unemployment world. That umbrella for that rain needs to come over workers," Gerken said.

Right now, House Bill 394 is still in the House insurance committee.

