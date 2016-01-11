UT alumni open Bubble Tea on campus - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT alumni open Bubble Tea on campus

Reporting by Danielle Dwyer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Balance Grille) (Source: Balance Grille)
The exterior of the store on Secor Rd. The exterior of the store on Secor Rd.
Guests will be able to help decorate the interior walls at the Grand Opening, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. Guests will be able to help decorate the interior walls at the Grand Opening, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

University of Toledo alumni are giving back to their former college and the local community with their first-ever, stand-alone Bubble Tea location on campus.

The co-founders of Balance Pan-Asian Grille launched Bubble Tea at UT's Gateway on Tuesday.

"The university atmosphere here is kind of going through a reinvention, and six years later, we really want to be a part of that," said Prakash
Karamchandani, 2008 graduate of UT and co-founder of Bubble Tea.

Bubble tea is a hand-shaken virgin cocktail based on tea. The Asian specialty drink comes in a variety of flavors and can contain either tapioca bubbles or fruit juice poppers which enhance the drink with extra flavor and texture.

The drinks range from $3 - $5. You can choose from different drink options or create your own.

"If we could come up with an ideal place for us to open up a stand-alone, you know, first concept like Bubble Tea, it would be here. You know, PK and I are both alumnus and we wanted to give back something to our students here. I think this was a great way to do it," said Hochan Jang, 2009 UT graduate and co-founder of Bubble Tea.

A grand opening of the store will be held Friday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m.

Customers will also be invited to help create the wall art inside by blowing paint bubbles while enjoying their refreshment.

Bubble Tea's hours will be Monday - Sunday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly