UT alumni open Bubble Tea on campus

University of Toledo alumni are giving back to their former college and the local community with their first-ever, stand-alone Bubble Tea location on campus.

The co-founders of Balance Pan-Asian Grille launched Bubble Tea at UT's Gateway on Tuesday.

"The university atmosphere here is kind of going through a reinvention, and six years later, we really want to be a part of that," said Prakash

Karamchandani, 2008 graduate of UT and co-founder of Bubble Tea.

Bubble tea is a hand-shaken virgin cocktail based on tea. The Asian specialty drink comes in a variety of flavors and can contain either tapioca bubbles or fruit juice poppers which enhance the drink with extra flavor and texture.

The drinks range from $3 - $5. You can choose from different drink options or create your own.

"If we could come up with an ideal place for us to open up a stand-alone, you know, first concept like Bubble Tea, it would be here. You know, PK and I are both alumnus and we wanted to give back something to our students here. I think this was a great way to do it," said Hochan Jang, 2009 UT graduate and co-founder of Bubble Tea.

A grand opening of the store will be held Friday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m.

Customers will also be invited to help create the wall art inside by blowing paint bubbles while enjoying their refreshment.

Bubble Tea's hours will be Monday - Sunday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.



