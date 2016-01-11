Driver loses control on SR 295, overturns into house

A crash on State Route 295 just north of Airport Highway in Swanton Township shutdown traffic for a short time Monday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened at approximately 5:27 p.m. They say 50-year-old Berry Dunbar was headed southbound on SR 295 when he lost control of his 2002 Dodge Ram and went off the right side of the road. He then struck two mailboxes, a fence, utility pole, and gas line before going off the left side of the road, striking a tree and overturning into a house. Police say Dunbar was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not a factor.

The utility pole, however, did release power lines on SR 295 and two homes lost electricity. No occupants in any of the homes were injured as a result of the crash.

SR 295 between Soul Road and SR 2 was closed for approximately two hours.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Swanton Police Department, and Spencer Township Fire Rescue Department.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The roadway has since been reopened.

