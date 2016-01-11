Winter Weather Advisories in effect overnight - See map:

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for our entire viewing area overnight into Tuesday. That includes Lucas, Wood, Hancock, Fulton, Henry, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Erie, Huron, Williams, Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert. One to two inches of snow is expected.

ALERT DAYS: Monday, Tuesday

An Alert Day issued a week ago remains in place for today. A few snow showers are possible with little accumulation.

Our third Alert Day in a row will happen Tuesday with a clipper system bringing 1-3" of snowfall during the morning hours.

Tonight: light snow and blowing snow. 2-3" by daybreak. Temperatures rising into the low 20s.

Tuesday: blowing and drifting snow, very windy. Highs low 20s, wind chills in the single digits.

Wednesday: chance of snow showers. Highs mid teens.

Thursday: partly sunny. Highs mid 30s.

Friday: chance of rain/snow. Highs around 40.

Saturday: chance of snow. Highs near 32.

Sunday: chance of snow showers/flurries. Highs near 20.

The pattern across the United States gets more complicated heading into next week but there may be a quick warm-up near freezing Friday before more cold and snow showers arrive next weekend with highs in the 20s. This will be a system we'll be watching closely.

