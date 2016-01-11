Toledo Zoo sets new attendance record in 2015

Toledo's zoo had a record-breaking year in 2015.

Zoo officials say 1.3 million visitors came through the gates this past year.

That tops the old attendance mark set in 1988 when giant pandas on loan from China drew big crowds to Toledo.

The zoo this year opened its renovated aquarium along with a new playground.

Zoo officials also say that the annual holiday lights display attracted a record crowd of 230,000 people over the holidays.

