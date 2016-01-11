Snyder creates panel to focus on Flint water for long term

Gov. Rick Snyder is creating a committee to work long term on resolving Flint's drinking water crisis and public health concerns.

The executive order signed Monday forms the Flint Water Interagency Coordinating Committee.

It will have 17 members who will serve initial terms through 2018. The members will include state government officials, local officials and experts appointed by the governor.

The committee will be tasked with making recommendations regarding residents' health, determining feasible water infrastructure upgrades, establishing communications protocols and creating an "incident action plan."

Snyder, who has been criticized for his administration's role in the crisis, last week declared an emergency in Flint over problems with lead in the city's drinking water. He says "we need to focus on improving Flint for the longer term."

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.