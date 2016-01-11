Teams to take bottled water, other resources to Flint homes

Michigan State Police and other state employees will go door-to-door in Flint handing out bottled water, water testing kits and other resources to families affected by the city's water crisis.

The state said Sunday that the water resource teams will go into Flint neighborhoods beginning Tuesday.

They also will distribute water filters and replacement cartridges. Officials announced Saturday that five city fire stations will serve as water resource sites for residents.

Water drawn from the Flint River leached lead from old plumbing for months. Testing in October detected increased lead levels in residential water supplies and in children's blood.

Gov. Rick Snyder last week declared an emergency in Flint.

Three liaison officers from the Federal Emergency Management Administration also are in Michigan to provide technical assistance to the state.

