Liquidation auction scheduled for Forrester's On The River

Everything must go! A liquidation auction is scheduled for Friday, January 22 for items inside Forrester's on the River, the restaurant at the Docks in Toledo that surprisingly closed back in December.

Pamela Rose Auctions will be selling everything, right down to the walls. Items up for bid include patio furniture and nautical decor. If you're interested in starting your own restaurant, you can also buy things like grills, deep fryers, and ovens.

Registration begins Friday at 8:30 a.m. The auction follows at 10:00 a.m.

