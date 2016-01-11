Former Perrysburg Schools employee sentenced to 10 years for embezzlement

Former Perrysburg Schools employee Eric Whitson was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday, Jan. 11. for theft in office and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, along with several other charges.

Whitson pleaded guilty to two separate indictments stemming from the embezzlement of funds in December. During Monday's sentencing, Whitson was ordered to back money he stole, but the exact amount is currently unknown. And under Ohio law, his pension will also be used to re-pay parties involved.

Whitson was an employee of the Perrysburg Schools Treasurer's Office since 2009. He was also a volunteer treasurer for the Bowling Green Athletic Boosters since 2008.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Matuszak said that Whitson was responsible for about $551,000 in misappropriated funds from Perrysburg Schools and $181,000 in misappropriated funds from the Bowling Green Athletic Boosters.

Matuszak also stated in court that they came to the sentence because Whitson was using the stolen money to "live a lavish lifestyle."

Auditor of State Dave Yost released a statement Monday saying, "Ten years is a hard time by anyone's standards, but in the case of this huge theft the sentence fits the crime, and I applaud Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson and Judge Reeve Kelsey for securing justice for the students and families of Perrysburg Schools."

Whitson apologized to the court after his sentence was read. His attorney also spoke, saying Whitson made a series of poor decisions and is deeply sorry.

