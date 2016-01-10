Humble beginnings at Glass City Boxing

If you’ve ever been past the Glass City Boxing facility on Suder Avenue, you likely don’t even know it.

Inside the building pictures are falling off the walls, dust is collected on trophies they’ve earned throughout the years and only about 20 percent of the lights are actually working. But that doesn’t even come close to telling the whole story about this gym.

“There’s a lot of history in this gym and its got a great atmosphere,” said Lamar Wright the Glass City Boxing Program Director. “When you look around it keeps you humble and lets your know there’s better things in life. I think that’s why they fight so hard, because they’re in humble grounds. But this is our home. This is our baby.”

“We don’t wanna get too fancy and get new everything, but bags, we beat the bags up,” said Tyler McCreary. “Everything looks all dirty and trashy. We just come here to grind. It’s the atmosphere in here. We feel like we’re at the bottom and we’re trying to get to the top.”

“We know where we came from,” said Sonny Fredrickson. “It reminds us every day coming here where we came from. It just helps push us every day.”

Right now, Robert Easter Junior is a fast rising star in the boxing world. He trains here on a daily basis. Guys like Tyler McCreary and Sonny Fredrickson have started their pro careers fighting out of this gym. Those three fighters are a combined 35 and 0.

“The work ethic we’ve got, the coaches we’ve got. We’ve got Lamar Wright, Robert Easter, and Ray Vargas. They’re all good coaches and they push us and make us better every day," said Fredrickson.

“Stop by and you’ll be amazed by what you see and who’s in here really. We’ve got a lot of talent and soon to be superstars in the building," said McCreary.

Easter, Fredrickson and McCreary are just a few of the boxers making a name for themselves right now. And it all started inside these humble walls on Suder Avenue.

