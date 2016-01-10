TFD respond to house fire in east Toledo Sunday, no one injured

Toledo fire crews responded to a house fire in east Toledo Sunday.

TFD says the fire started around 9:45 a.m. on Berry Street.

Crews say it started in the kitchen and spread to the bedroom. Luckily, no one was injured.

It is still unclear if there was any one at the home at the time.

An investigation into the fire is underway.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.