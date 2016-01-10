Toledoans respond to first major snowfall of the season

"It's about time." That's the reaction from Toledoans on the first major snowstorm of the winter.

"A lot of people think snow is like Christmas. It just doesn't seem like Christmas without any snow," said Toledo resident Chris Beck.

The Christmas decorations are down in west Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood. But many are still in the holiday spirit, even if it involves the backbreaking task of shoveling snow.

Ann Ray used her shovel for the first time Sunday.

"I am thrilled because it's beautiful. I prefer this to rain any day," said Ray.

Devin Knott sees green when the white stuff falls. He knocks on doors in Old Orchard offering to remove it.

"A lot of people over in this neighborhood are a little bit older so they can't get out to do it. I'll ask them if they need help. I don't charge a lot," said Knott.

The first blast of winter snapped a Toledo Edison pole on Shasta Drive in south Toledo. Lines were draped across Candace Somers SUV. The street was blocked and residents still had electricity. Edison didn't know if the wires were live, but they should treat them as live.

Somers missed a doctor's appointment.

"I'm supposed to go to the hospital and be there by 1:00. My son was supposed to have fluid drained from his knee," said Somers.

So it's a tale of two neighborhoods. Old Orchard residents celebrated the arrival of winter. Shasta Drive residents would rather have seen it delayed.

